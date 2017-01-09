× Sheriff David Clarke on Facebook hate crimes, WTTW’s Amanda Vinicky on new Illinois laws you need to know, Trump is deposed, Suing Apple and Run DMC

Rich and Jason are joined by Fox News contributor & Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to discuss the Facebook torture video and what is says about Chicago crime & policing.

Next, Chicago Tonight’s Amanda Vinicky joins Rich and Jason to discuss new Illinois laws involving synthetic drugs, domestic abuse and other issues.

Finally, in the first Legal Grab Bag of 2017, Rich and Jason discuss Trump’s legal battle with celebrity chef José Andrés, Dylann Roof sentencing, the FaceTime lawsuit and other breaking news.