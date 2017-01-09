× Pediatric allergist Dr. Rachel Story: Are the guidelines on peanut allergies changing?

Dr. Rachel Story is a pediatric allergist for the NorthShore University HealthSystem. She joins Wendy and Pete to talk about some new guidelines that are urging parents to give their children foods containing peanuts early and often, starting when they’re infants, as a way to help avoid life-threatening peanut allergies.

