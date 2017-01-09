× Paul Dillon, CEO of Dillon Consulting Services and veterans’ advocate for the Kennedy Forum Illinois

For the final bi-weekly ‘Military Monday’ segment, Wendy and Pete invite CEO of Dillon Consulting services and veterans’ advocate for the Kennedy Forum Illinois, Paul Dillon. They talk about what exactly the Kennedy Forum and Dillon Consulting do for veterans, mental health, and more.

