× ‘Patriots Day’ director Peter Berg: “Something that a movie can do is take someone deeper into an experience”

Actor, writer, director and producer Peter Berg joins Justin to discuss his new movie, “Patriots Day,” which opens this weekend. Peter talks about what drew him to this project, his desire to do a film that explores how a city reacts to a terrorist attack, the challenges of telling a story that is so well known, his approach to the craft of filmmaking and what aspect of making a film he enjoys the most.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio