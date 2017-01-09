× Park District Head Answering Questions About Golf Course Redesign Monday

HYDE PARK — Chicago Park District Superintendent Michael Kelly is expected to outline plans for a $30 million renovation of the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses at Monday’s Jackson Park Advisory Council meeting.

Tiger Woods’ TGR Design is leading the renovation of the two golf courses into a single course capable of hosting PGA Tour events.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

The new course is expected to be integrated into the grounds of Barack Obama’s presidential library, and faces design hurdles like getting golfers over South Shore Drive, which currently divides the two courses.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3268407/3268407_2017-01-09-163207.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3