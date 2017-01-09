× National Geographic Photographer Paul Nicklen

As we start the year, I am bringing back my very favorite video interview & podcast with award-winning National Geographic photographer Paul Nicklen. In this incredibly informative tete a tete with Nicklen, skyping from his home in British Columbia, he tells us the one thing we can easily do today to positively affect the planet and its animals and sea life.

There is no time to lose and the new administration could make things much worse for our environment. Listen in to the podcast and be sure to check out the video with Paul’s incredible photography of polar bears, walrus, penguins, sea lions and pups, narwhal and more. For more info visit: http://thedinnerparty.tv/national-geographic-photographer-paul-nicklen/

Interview starts at :27

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram at @DinnerPartyChgo and @WgnRadio and on Facebook at The Dinner Party and @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to The Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on itunes and Soundcloud. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.Tv.