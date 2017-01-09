× Market Overdrive

Market Overdrive is one of the nation’s premier real estate talk-shows, reaching hundreds of thousands of consumers & brokers across the United States. Hosts Nick Memeti and Karla Mina bring in some of the top producers the real estate has to offer, with hundreds of different professionals (known as the #ModSquad) contributing week after week. Join us live every Wednesday at 10 AM Central Time on on MarketOverdrive.com, or listen anytime by subscribing to our YouTube channel or our podcasts on our nationally syndicated broadcast network.

Nick Memeti

Karla Mina