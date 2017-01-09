Live from Studio 435: The Safes
It’s back for 2017! Our first “Live from Studio 435” session with the terrific rock-n-roll band The Safes! Justin talks with the band about their influences, what it’s like being in a band with family members, what keeps the band performing together, the commitment and work ethic it takes to continue being in a band, their latest record, “Record Heat” and their upcoming show at Township this weekend. They also sing a few songs including “I Would Love To, “Fairy Tale Tomorrow,” “Know it All” and “Hometown.”
