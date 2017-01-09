× Jessica On #BetterEveryDay: How Mantra & Positivity Can Help Battle Cancer

Are there crucial life lessons to be learned from having a serious illness? Is it possible that cancer can actually make you a better, stronger person? And do the thoughts that you think daily play a role in just how much we suffer through such a process? These are just a few of the ideas we tackle with today’s guest, Jessica. When diagnosed with breast cancer, Jessica decided to approach her illness from a mindset of healing as opposed to the all too common “fighting” one, using the mantra #BetterEveryDay to not only shift her focus away from fear, but inspire many, many others to do the same via hashtag in the process.

Highlights of this episode include:

What is #BetterEveryDay, and anyone can use this to improve their life significantly

Her cancer diagnosis, and the irony of the day she found out

Approaching illness from a place of healing, not fighting

How cancer has made her a stronger, better person in many ways

Attending Game 7 of the World Series