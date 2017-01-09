× Dreamers | Sound Sessions Interview LIVE at Lollapalooza

One of Sound Sessions favorite guests to date – the guys from Dreamers, (Nick Wold (vocals/guitar), Nelson (bass/vocals) and Jacob Wick (drums), have been lighting the rock scene on fire with their charming personalities as well as hit songs like, “Wolves” and “Sweet Disaster”. Now, with a couple of tours under their belt and a successful set at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Dreamers are ready to take the world by storm! Hear in the interview two of their hit songs, “Sweet Disaster” and “Wolves” — Ladies and Gentlemen, this is Dreamers.

Like what you hear & want to get in contact with the guys?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Hosts – Kevin Richter & Michael Heidemann