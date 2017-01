× Conrad Series: Prefacing a Chicago show’s pilot

Rick welcomes to the studio a small portion of the upcoming “Conrad” cast and crew, which happens to fill the entire seventh floor studio! Alongside her hard-working cast, writer, producer and actress Jennifer Karum explains how the series, “Conrad” came to be. That includes GoFundMe donations, as well as out-of-pocket funds, and an all-nighter by Jennifer herself. Listen here to find out how you can participate in the production of “Conrad!”