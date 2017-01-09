× Comedian Laurie Kilmartin finds the humor in dire situations

Comedian Laurie Kilmartin joins Justin to tell us about her new Seeso special, “45 Jokes About My Dead Dad.” Laurie talks about the origins of the project, when she decided to document her father’s illness via Twitter, the overwhelmingly positive responses she received from people all over the world, the challenges she faced when transferring the jokes from social media to telling them in front of an audience, how the jokes and the special provided therapy for her, the comfort that comes from social media and how comedy can connect people.

