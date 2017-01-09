× City Club of Chicago: David Axelrod

January 9, 2017

David Axelrod

David Axelrod is a veteran of American politics and journalism and the former Chief Strategist and Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama. He currently serves as Director of the University of Chicago’s non-partisan Institute of Politics; Senior Political Commentator for CNN; and host of The Axe Files, a top-rated podcast jointly produced by CNN and his institute. Axelrod, a former political writer for the Chicago Tribune and, later, media strategist for 150 state, local, and national political campaigns, is also the author of The New York Times best-selling memoir, Believer: My Forty Years in Politics.