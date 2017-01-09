× CEO Spotlight: Josh Katt (KitchFix)

This morning on The Opening Bell, Steve Grzanich welcomes in the week with Josh Katt of KitchFix for our weekly CEO Spotlight. Founded by Chef Josh Katt in 2013, Kitchfix is a Chicago-based company that creates ready-to-eat, delicious, chef-crafted food made with nutrient-dense, locally sourced, organic, anti-inflammatory, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free superfoods. The convenient meal delivery service allows customers to order online and have meals delivered to their home, office and gym in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs.