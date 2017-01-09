× Bill and Wendy Full Show 01-09-17

With Bill out one last day, Andrea Darlas and Pete McMurray handle the co-host duties with Wendy. Guests include Matthew Hoffman, Eric Zorn, Paul Dillon, and Dr. Rachel Story. Wendy and company talks about President Obama’s final speech, the Golden Globes, Pete’s clothing, peanut allergies, and more.

