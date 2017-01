× Artist Matthew Hoffman: You Are Beautiful

Have you seen those ‘You Are Beautiful’ signs and stickers all throughout the city? Wendy and Andrea are joined in the studio a Chicago based artist & designer, Matthew Hoffman, who may be best known for his ‘You Are Beautiful Campaign’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.