Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, January 1, 2017. Tonight, we present “Fibber McGee & Molly: Raking the Leaves,” with J. and Marian Jordan (10-17-39), “Dimension X: To the Future,” with John Larkin and Jan Miller (05-27-50) and “The Adventures of Ellery Queen: The Adventures of the Message in Red,” with Sydney Smith (11-07-45).