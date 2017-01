× This is History: 1/8/17

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the invention of the flush toilet in 1861, Coca-Cola is introduced, the Chicago Cubs drop plans to add lights in Wrigley Field in 1942, Wham-O launches the frisbee, ‘All in the Family’ debts with a warning on CBS, the first episode of ‘Happy Days’, Michael Jordan announces his retirement from the Chicago Bulls in 1999 and more!