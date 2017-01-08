× The Beat Full Show (1/8/17): Eating “difficult conversations for breakfast”

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton are finally reunited for the Sunday edition of The Beat: Jarrett talks about some areas where he sees progress for the Bears; we hear Hoge and Glen Kozlowski go at it over Cody Whitehair and the direction of the franchise on last week’s Hamp, O’B and Koz; the guys discuss the Bulls’ lack of an identity as a club and whether or not Jimmy Butler is a true elite piece; PJ Fleck’s introductory presser at Minnesota has us asking “Good Coach or Weirdo?”, and more.