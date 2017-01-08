× The Beat Full Show (1/7/17): Bears brass put a bow on a disappointing 2016

Mark Carman and Kevin Powell bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: We hear some end-of-season thoughts from Bears GM Ryan Pace, coach John Fox, and owner George McCaskey (who apparently has support among the Solider Field faithful); Fansided NFL insider Matt Verderame previews the playoffs and takes you through Wild Card weekend matchups; CSN Chicago Bulls insider Vincent Goodwill talks possible moves for the Bulls, and what the future holds for Jimmy Butler; the guys talk about overzealous sports parents and the constant quest for playing time in youth sports; WGN Blackhawks writer and podcaster Scott King discusses the Crawford/Darling 1-2 punch between the pipes and possible areas of improvement as they head into the 2nd half of the season, and more.