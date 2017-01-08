× OTL #534: Will tougher sentencing reduce violence?, Writers Resist preview, The Secret History of Barrelhouse Chuck

Mike Stephen talks with UIC Criminology, Law and Justice professor John Hagedorn about whether or not tougher sentencing can stop Chicago’s violent crime epidemic, checks in with Chicago#WritersResist co-event manager Brian Kornell about resisting intolerance within the local literary community, and chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about recently deceased pianist Barrelhouse Chuck for this week’s “Winter Blues” edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music. Meanwhile, we discuss the “camera violation review notice” Mike received in the mail this week. Apparently it’s part of the city’s last-ditch effort to wriggle free of refunding improperly-issued red light camera violations. This week’s local music is provided by Steve Dawson.

