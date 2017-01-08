Highlights: Northwestern at Nebraska – 1/8/17

Posted 4:10 PM, January 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:01PM, January 8, 2017
Northwestern's Scottie Lindsey shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Northwestern's Scottie Lindsey shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Highlights: Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers – January 8, 2017

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories