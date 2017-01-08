Northwestern's Scottie Lindsey shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) × Highlights: Northwestern at Nebraska – 1/8/17 Northwestern's Scottie Lindsey shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Highlights: Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers – January 8, 2017 Boxscore | Recap Related stories Highlights: Northwestern vs. Minnesota – 1/5/17 Highlights: Northwestern at Michigan State – 12/30/16 Highlights: Northwestern at Penn State – 12/27/16