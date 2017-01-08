PHOTO MONTAGE, Don Rickles: Courtesy of Tony Oppedisano, Carol Burnett: Courtesy of Dave Plier, Kevin Matthews: Courtesy of Dave Plier, Buzz Aldrin, Courtesy of Buzz Aldrin, Mike Love, Courtesy of mike love.com/Meleco Records
Dave’s Favorite Conversation’s of the Year: Don Rickles, Carol Burnett, Kevin Matthews, Buzz Aldrin, Sophia Bush, Mike Love
Dave shares his favorite conversations of the year, including comedian Don Rickles, TV icon Carol Burnett, Chicago radio legend Kevin Matthews, Sophia Bush from NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.’, American astronaut Buzz Aldrin, and Mike Love from The Beach Boys.