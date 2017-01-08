PHOTO:
8th Congressional District Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg on Primary Election on March 15, 2016 . Photo courtesy of Raja for Congress Youtube page.
8th Congressional District Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi weighs in on Trump & what’s next for Democratic Party
PHOTO:
8th Congressional District Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg on Primary Election on March 15, 2016 . Photo courtesy of Raja for Congress Youtube page.
Rick speaks with newly minted 8th Congressional District Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg this morning to discuss what the Democrats face with the GOP in the White House, the Senate and the House.