× Saturday Night Special with Amy Guth: Beauty Standards

On this episode of Saturday Night Special, Amy Guth and her panel discuss beauty standards in our world today: the skewed cosmetics industry, false advertising, the narrow definition of beauty itself, and ladies who are trying to change all of this.

The panel:

Robin Rice, creator of #StopTheBeautyMadness campaign

Alexis Wolfer, founder of The Beauty Bean

Veronica Arreola, creator of “Viva la Feminista” and the #365FeministSelfie project

Sara Melotti, creator of the Quest for Beauty project