× Mark Carman and Esmerelda Leon 1/6/17 Full Show

It’s Mark Carman and Esmerelda Leon filling in for Patti on Pretty Late and it’s a show you won’t want to miss.

Justin Hardesty and Steven Preston are the organizers of the Chicago No Pants Subway Ride. They stop by in-studio to talk about the annual pants-free party and how exactly participants will get around on public transit without their trousers.

Caroline O’Boye, Director of Programs and Partnerships for The 606, is on the phone to talk about the 2nd Annual Walk With Light. She shares some info about the trail and the event, including the unveiling of a new major art installation.

Plus, we’ve got tips for online dating, reactions to Russian influence campaigns and Mark Carman has some grievances about wind chill and questions how often we really need to go to the dentist.