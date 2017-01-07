Kathy and Judy Show Live Blog 1/7/16

Texts that don’t make the air.
Topic: When an ex shows up in your life:
HEY GIRLFRIENDS! I RECONNECTED WITH AN OLD BOYFRIEND AFTER NOT SEEING HIM 4 23 YEARS. IT WAS MAGIC. ALL THE OLD FEELINGS CAME FLOODING BACK 4 BOTH OF US. WE’RE DELIRIOUSY IN LOVE AND R PLANNING A FUTURE TOGETHER. HE IS SO SWEET ROMANTIC–HE GOT ME AN XMAS TREE THAT HE DECORATED WITH RED ROSES. OUR LOVE NEVER DIED AND IS SO MUCH BETTER THIS TIME AROUND. I’M 62 AND HE’S 68. HE ALWAYS WAS THE MAN OF MY DREAMS–AND THE SEX IS INCREDIBLE!!!
These ladies need to find out why they’re attracted to these needy individuals. They are door mats. They’re enabling these men. Amen sisters!!
I work at a clinic in Brookfield Wisconsin and we have several patients who are divorced but taking care of each other and her older age. I’m divorced this would never happen!!
We need more people like those two ladies who don’t analyze everything that they do. Forgiveness is something that’s hard for most people to do. But forgiveness doesn’t mean forgetting!
I’m listening to Rhonda & the other caller talk about taking care of their ex-husbands with my mouth agape. Why aren’t their kids taking care of their fathers? My parents divorced shortly after I finished college. If either of them needed care, I feel that my sister& I would be responsible for them. And I would step in if I felt one parent was taking advantage of the other. Love hearing you on the air, Kathy & Judy.
These women are being taken advantage of. That’s fine as long as they realize it. It’s not fine if they have rose colored glasses. I think raised eyebrows should be given instead of a pat on the back.
Kathy & Judy…my girlfriend still helps her miserable ex so the burden is lifted from her children…one daughter has an autism spectrum child…she doesn’t need to handle the burden of her dad.
This is like the old Kathy and Judy. I’m laughing so hard 😂
I have a friend who took her ex husband in when he was dying of cancer. He was not a very good husband and was sketchy with child support but she did it for the sake of her boys. I admired her for that.
A time when you have seen something and stepped in:
Hi girls
I stopped my car at Cermak and Austin on my way back home from work when I saw a man hitting his dog. I got out and I screamed at him to stop.
He was so unnerved that he did.
I’d do it again for man or beast.
Kathy from Oak Park
I was in a restaurant and a couple was being physical with a 10-12 year old. Yelling too. I went up to them and asked if I could give them a break or help. The dad was furious and followed me out to my car yelling. I stopped to talk to the manager to call police. But I regret it because I wonder what that poor kid went through once home. I may have made it worse.
I’ve stepped in numerous occasions when I’ve seen animal abuse, but I’m with judy on the volatile situations between people .
about 25 years ago my family was at Woodfield Mall after Christmas. A fight broke out with about 5 teens in the middle of the mall and when the security officer tried to break up the fight he was overtaken. My son, who was about 26 (well dressed at the time) tried to help the guard break up the fight between the girls. The guard was getting tossed around. The police came and threw my son against the wall and almost broke his arm. The sad part was that the security officer stood there like a deer in a headlight and didn’t say a word to defend him. When people finally convinced the police to let my son go, they were extremely rude to him and us.