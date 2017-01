× Energy Efficient Furnace and Home Improvements

Lindsey Smithwick covers this show while Lou Manfredini is in Mexico.

She is joined by Mike Holmes from http://creativecarpentry.net and Jim Sullivan of http://www.tateent.com/

Tony DiPietro from http://www.perfectpitchplumbing.com/ talks about What you don’t know about your energy efficient furnace & water heater.