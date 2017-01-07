CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 4: Kay Felder #20 and Jordan McRae #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers double team Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on January 4, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 106-94. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CSN Chicago Bulls Insider Vincent Goodwill: “It’s best that you try to stay competitive”
CSN Chicago Bulls Insider Vincent Goodwill joins Mark Carman and Kevin Powell for a conversation on the seemingly directionless Bulls, the rumors that Jimmy Butler could be on the trading block (and why it’s a bad idea to move him), Rajon Rondo’s future with the club after losing his starting role, the trade value-or lack thereof-of some of the team’s other pieces, and more.