CSN Chicago Bulls Insider Vincent Goodwill: "It's best that you try to stay competitive"

CSN Chicago Bulls Insider Vincent Goodwill joins Mark Carman and Kevin Powell for a conversation on the seemingly directionless Bulls, the rumors that Jimmy Butler could be on the trading block (and why it’s a bad idea to move him), Rajon Rondo’s future with the club after losing his starting role, the trade value-or lack thereof-of some of the team’s other pieces, and more.