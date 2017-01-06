× The Opening Bell Full Show 1-6-2017 | The Rising Rates of Gold Stir Speculation and Cheap Ticket Strategies for Air Travel Out of Chicago

This morning on The Opening Bell, Steve Grzanich talks with Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, Paul Nolte about the recent rise in interest rates as well as the gold standard…Should we worry? Also, we discuss the latest news with President-Elect Donald Trumps Twitter-storm and its effect on the market. Then, FareCompare CEO – Rick Seaney joins us to talk about the effects the holidays had on the travel industry as well as some cheap ticket strategies for air travel out of Chicago.