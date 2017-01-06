The Markets 1/6/17: Weather concerns in South America

Posted 5:09 PM, January 6, 2017, by , Updated at 04:57PM, January 6, 2017

Orion Samuelson recaps the weekly market activity and looks ahead to next week.  Jerry Gidel from The Price Group talks commodities with Orion, including the weather concerns that are effecting the South American crop.