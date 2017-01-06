× Recreating Tarkin in ‘Rogue One,’ Carrie Fisher memories, introducing kids to ‘Star Wars,’ and more

ABC News reporter and resident STAR WARS expert Clayton Sandell joins us to talk about his latest exclusive report for Nightline about the recreation of Tarkin in ROGUE ONE. Clayton give us all the behind-the-scenes details about ILM’s latest and greatest achievements. Steve Sansweet, the legendary STAR WARS author, collector and fan ambassador, joins us from Rancho Obi-Wan to talk ROGUE ONE, share Carrie Fisher memories, and a great opportunity to win a trip to Rancho Obi-Wan courtesy of Little Debbie. And, we get caught up with our STAR WARS holiday adventures and discuss how many times we’ve seen ROGUE ONE, recap blowing up the Death Star at midnight on New Years Eve, and talk about when is the right time to introduce your child to the STAR WARS saga. Plus much more this week on RFR!