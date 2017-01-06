× North Side principals dish on what makes neighborhood schools great

LAKEVIEW — Principals from five North Side schools will meet with parents Tuesday to discuss each school’s merits and talk options with parents.

South Lakeview Neighbors organized a forum for the leaders of Lake View High School and Agassiz, Burley, Jahn and Prescott elementaries.

The forum will begin at 7 p.m. at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Each principal will give a short presentation, with time for audience questions afterward.