× Jim Ryan: Looking Back At The Year in Music

In addition to doing traffic for WGN Radio and other stations, Jim Ryan writes about music for The Daily Herald and his Chicago Now Blog “Chicago By Night.”

In this visit with Nick Digilio, he talks about the best, worst and weirdest music moments from 2016.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)