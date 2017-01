× Governor Bruce Rauner: ‘We need to compromise on a bipartisan basis’

Governor Rauner joined The Steve Cochran Show en route to Carbondale to sign a bill to make it easier to become a teacher in Illinois. He also chatted about his attempt for reform and his unwillingness to give up. There needs to be compromise, and we need to do something different. It’s just not working…think we can all agree on that.