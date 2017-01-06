× Dane Neal 1/5/17 Full Show

Dane Neal fills in for Patty on Pretty Late and talks Bowl Games at Wrigley with the Tribune’s Teddy Greenstein.

Tailgate Guru Beth Peterson shares the best ways to enjoy the big and even biggest games this season in style with snacks, food and drinks & ALL with that “Home Field” advantage.

NFL Network’s Adam Rank helps us ease into another “Bear Free” NFL Playoffs and breaks down the disappointment as a Bears fan and previews the teams and excitement this weekend as playoff games kick off.

Dane is joined tonight in studio by guest Dino Tiberi and Dino takes on the NFL playoffs game by game with predictions for the divisional round.

Maddie Oatman of Motherjones.com calls in from San Francisco to highlight a family of farmers in the heartland who have found FISH to be the aquatic key to their success!

Blockbuster Blake Stubbs calls in from Hollywood for a quick Movie review and recommendation for “Hidden Figures”… and finally Dane talks with Dino about some of the interesting and amusing news stories of the day ranging from royalty to Celebrity Apprentice.