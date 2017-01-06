× Bill and Wendy Full Show 01-06-17

With Bill and Wendy off again today, Jimmy Mac and Mike Toomey share the co-hosting duties with Wendy. Guests include Carl Prouty, Adam Kimble, Rich Lenkov, and Curt Wagner. Wendy and company talk about hygiene, TV, the CES in Las Vegas, legal matters, the shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.