Best video games of 2016 and 2017
Cody Gough and Jonathan Martin review the best video games of 2016 and preview what’s to come in 2017, in addition to discussing what they learned about balancing video games with adult life over the last year.
Show Notes:
- Cody and Jon present their favorite games of 2016 (note that they were not necessarily released in 2016, but are games they played in 2016), including:
- Doom (2016 edition; Jon’s review here)
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (Cody, Jon, and a special guest review here)
- The Witness (Jon reviews here)
- Darkest Dungeon (Jon and Russian Jon review here)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (not previously reviewed)
- Metal Gear Solid V (Cody reviews here)
- World of Warcraft: Legion (Jon discusses here)
- Gears of War 4 (Jon discusses here)
- Final Fantasy XV (not yet fully reviewed)
- Kentucky Route Zero (Jon reviews here)
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds (not previously reviewed)
- Pokemon Go (not previously reviewed)
- Lara Croft GO (Cody discusses here)
- Cody and Jon discuss what they learned about themselves and how to fit video games into their adult lives over the last year, including what types of games fit best into their schedules and the best time of day to play uninterrupted (and without bothering family / roommates!)
- To wrap up the episode, Cody and Jon look ahead at 2017 and discuss the results of Cody’s completely unscientific Twitter poll about which game his followers are most excited to play
- Hear which game has the most hype: Resident Evil 7, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Mass Effect: Andromeda, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
