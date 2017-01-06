× Adam Kimble is a contestant on Discovery’s new survival show ‘The Wheel’

Wendy and Jimmy are joined on the phone local boy made good, and friend of the show, Adam Kimble. He was on the show about a year ago to talk about his attempt to run from California to New York. He joins the show today to talk about his new challenge on Discovery’s survival show ‘The Wheel’, and his motivation behind doing it.

