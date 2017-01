× Abt Sales Rep, Carl Prouty: Wrapping up CES 2017

Wendy and Jimmy Mac are joined on the phone by Carl Prouty, live from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. They talk about 3D printing, car stereos, a smart refrigerator, an ‘adult big wheel’, driverless cars, and more.

