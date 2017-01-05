× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/6/17 | A look into the CES Event in Vegas and Marc Rosenberg discusses ‘The Edge Desk’

It’s time for the Wintrust Business Lunch with Steve Bertrand! On today’s show Steve welcomes: Iyaz Akhtar (Senior Associate Editor/Reviews at CNET), Bill Geiger (Geiger Wealth Management), Ilyce Glink (BestMoneyMoves.com), Marc Rosenberg (Leading Marketing and Product Development Expert-The Edge Desk).

Steve begins the show talking with Iyaz Akhtar (Senior Associate Editor/Reviews at CNET) who is LIVE at the CES event in Las Vegas. Steve and Iyaz discuss the latest trends and the science behind Amazon’s “Alexa”.

Then, Bill Geiger (Geiger Wealth Management) shares his expertise on maintaining proper wealth organization and planning ahead for the future.

Ilyce Glink (BestMoneyMoves.com) joins the show to give us an indepth look into the latest happenings in the Marketing world as well as a look into the retail brands going out of business (Sears, Macy’s and others).

Finally, we welcome Marc Rosenberg (Leading Marketing and Product Development Expert-The Edge Desk) who gives us a peek into his latest product – Funded by kickstarter – The Edge Desk.

Love the show or want to reach out to Steve Bertrand? Visit: Facebook + Twitter