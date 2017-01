× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/30/16 | Looking ahead to a new year

Amy opens the show with Andrea Hanis as they look through some of the biggest crowd funding efforts in Chicago in 2016. Then, Tom Gimble provides career resolutions we can achieve. Finally, Marc Horner, wealth advisor and founder of Fairhaven Wealth Management, has some wonderful advice to help simplify and gain control of your finances in 2017.