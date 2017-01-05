× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/24/16 | Surviving Workplace Wellness & Protecting Your Vacation Days

Amy opens the show with author Al Lewis as they discuss his book “Surviving Workplace Wellness…With Your Dignity, Finances, and (Major) Organs Intact.” Later, Amy figures out how to properly use vacation days with Chicago Tribune writer Ally Marotti. Then, Max Chafkin takes a closer look at the content on Wikipedia and who is responsible. Finally, Lisa Dietlin helps us decide how to give without breaking the budget during the holidays.