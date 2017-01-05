× Will we see a change in the way that we police in this country?

It’s Wednesday so that means we are treated to another informative visit from The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher to discuss all the stories making news in local politics. Tonight, Mike talks about the “60 Minutes” report on Chicago violence, how the piece glossed over former police superintendent Garry McCarthy’s lack of leadership, the upcoming report of police reform from the Department of Justice and what we can expect as we look ahead to the next mayoral and gubernatorial elections.

