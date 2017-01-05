The Batmobile from "Batman Returns (1992, starting Michael Keaton) is seen at The Batman Exhibit on the exhibitions opening day on the Warner Bros. VIP Studio Tours at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, on June 26, 2014. The exhibit celebrates the DC Comics iconic super hero and features batmobiles, costumes, props and other items from all seven Batman movies. ( ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Top Five@5 (1/5/17): Michael Keaton dishes on being “Batman,” Pharrell is peeved at Kim Burrell, and more…
Top Five@5 for Thursday, January 5th, 2016:
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson talks about the savagery displayed in a Facebook live video, Dir. of National Intelligence Jame Clapper addresses reports the Russian propagated fake news during the ’16 election, fans in L.A. celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Doors” debut album, Pharrell Williams isn’t happy with singer Kim Burrell, and Michael Keaton talks candidly about why he left the “Batman” franchise.
