× Top Five@5 (1/5/17): Michael Keaton dishes on being “Batman,” Pharrell is peeved at Kim Burrell, and more…

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson talks about the savagery displayed in a Facebook live video, Dir. of National Intelligence Jame Clapper addresses reports the Russian propagated fake news during the ’16 election, fans in L.A. celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Doors” debut album, Pharrell Williams isn’t happy with singer Kim Burrell, and Michael Keaton talks candidly about why he left the “Batman” franchise.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3265796/3265796_2017-01-05-200536.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

