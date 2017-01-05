× The Opening Bell Full Show 1-5-2017 | Associated Bank Thought Leader, Chuck Garcia and ‘Pricing Done Right’ with Tim J. Smith

This morning on The Opening Bell, Steve Grzanich talks with Associated Bank Thought Leader, Chuck Garcia. Chuck Garcia is the Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management and with 30+ years of finance experience. The importance of technology and consumer banking are discussed as they take a look into the recent trends affecting the marketplace and delve into what the future holds for banking in 2017.

Then, Tim J. Smith (author of “Pricing Done Right“) joins Steve to take a look at the sometimes deceptive practices of companies to manage pricing. They also chat about correct way to go about marketing and pricing to earn the most income for your company. Lastly, WGN Radio’s own, Orion Samuelson chimed in with his commodities and agriculture update.