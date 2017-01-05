The Mincing Rascals 1/5/17: How 60 Minutes told our story about crime in Chicago

John Williams and Steve Bertrand from WGN Radio and Kristen McQueary and Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune mince about crime in Chicago and how 60 minutes told our story. They also discussed how the Democrats are figuring out how to fight Trump.

Recommendations:

John Williams recommends watching Don Lemon’s drunken CNN NYE broadcast.

Steve Bertrand recommends binging on the show The Worricker Trilogy.

Eric Zorn recommends the watching Fleabag on Amazon video .

Kristen McQueary recommends watching Mariah Carey’s NYE lip syncing FAIL.