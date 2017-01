× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.04.16: It’s Mary’s bday!

That sneaky Mary had a birthday today, and she didn’t even warn us! Good thing Facebook told us, and we were able to celebrate by not really celebrating. Northwestern’s men’s basketball coach, Chris Collins, talked a little hoops today. David Hochberg from Perl Mortgage and Steve Bernas from BBB dropped by the studio. Chuck Todd and Pat Brady dove into a little politics, and we gave away some Blackhawks tickets!