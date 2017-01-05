× Lice treatment center ‘Hair Butterflies’ opening near Goose Island

OLD TOWN — Chicago is getting a new way to treat hair-raising infestations of lice.

Hair Butterflies, a lice treatment center that originated in Oak Park and specializes in non-toxic products, plans to open a new outpost next month near Goose Island at 1440 N. Kingsbury Ave.

The firm shies away from the toxic over-the-counter products most parents typically use to deal with lice brought home from school or picked up elsewhere. It boasts “all-natural products that are non-toxic and 100 percent guaranteed.”

