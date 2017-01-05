Ideal Home Show Chicago

Posted 6:17 PM, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 06:14PM, January 5, 2017
ideal-home-show

At the Ideal Home Show Chicago presented by Life Storage at Navy Pier on January 27 – 29, you’ll find the latest in products, tips and deals on remodeling, design, home improvement and spring outdoor projects – all under one roof!

The third annual experiential marketplace will bring greater Chicagoland’s home buyers and home re-modelers face-to-face with more than 100 local and regional vendors.

In addition to finding the latest trends in kitchen, bath, office, bedroom and outdoor living, attendees have the opportunities to:

  • explore designer showrooms
  • gather advice for interior decorating projects from Ethan Allen
  • walk through the ultimate backyard creation by Chicago’s VizX Design Studios
  • learn new tricks to staying organized from Mission 2 Organize
  • how to save energy with heated flooring from Paramount EO and Crest Lighting by Nuheat

The event is family-friendly. Fun for the kids includes face painting and waxed hands.

The first 300 people through the door will receive a free LED light bulb courtesy of Paramount EO and Crest Lighting.

Parking is available at Navy Pier. First time SpotHero users will save $5 with code IDEALHOMESHOW. First time Lyft users will get $5 off their first 10 rides using code IDEALHOMESHOW.

Buy tickets here.