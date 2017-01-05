× Ideal Home Show Chicago

At the Ideal Home Show Chicago presented by Life Storage at Navy Pier on January 27 – 29, you’ll find the latest in products, tips and deals on remodeling, design, home improvement and spring outdoor projects – all under one roof!

The third annual experiential marketplace will bring greater Chicagoland’s home buyers and home re-modelers face-to-face with more than 100 local and regional vendors.

In addition to finding the latest trends in kitchen, bath, office, bedroom and outdoor living, attendees have the opportunities to:

explore designer showrooms

gather advice for interior decorating projects from Ethan Allen

walk through the ultimate backyard creation by Chicago’s VizX Design Studios

learn new tricks to staying organized from Mission 2 Organize

how to save energy with heated flooring from Paramount EO and Crest Lighting by Nuheat

The event is family-friendly. Fun for the kids includes face painting and waxed hands.

The first 300 people through the door will receive a free LED light bulb courtesy of Paramount EO and Crest Lighting.

Parking is available at Navy Pier. First time SpotHero users will save $5 with code IDEALHOMESHOW. First time Lyft users will get $5 off their first 10 rides using code IDEALHOMESHOW.

Buy tickets here.