Ideal Home Show Chicago
At the Ideal Home Show Chicago presented by Life Storage at Navy Pier on January 27 – 29, you’ll find the latest in products, tips and deals on remodeling, design, home improvement and spring outdoor projects – all under one roof!
The third annual experiential marketplace will bring greater Chicagoland’s home buyers and home re-modelers face-to-face with more than 100 local and regional vendors.
In addition to finding the latest trends in kitchen, bath, office, bedroom and outdoor living, attendees have the opportunities to:
- explore designer showrooms
- gather advice for interior decorating projects from Ethan Allen
- walk through the ultimate backyard creation by Chicago’s VizX Design Studios
- learn new tricks to staying organized from Mission 2 Organize
- how to save energy with heated flooring from Paramount EO and Crest Lighting by Nuheat
The event is family-friendly. Fun for the kids includes face painting and waxed hands.
The first 300 people through the door will receive a free LED light bulb courtesy of Paramount EO and Crest Lighting.
Parking is available at Navy Pier. First time SpotHero users will save $5 with code IDEALHOMESHOW. First time Lyft users will get $5 off their first 10 rides using code IDEALHOMESHOW.